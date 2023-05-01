This year was the 31st consecutive season of the Sun & Fun Softball. It began play on Jan. 7, 1992, with six teams. We have grown to 38 teams in six divisions, representing 16 communities for the 2022-23 season.
The 2022-23 member communities were:
Clerbrook RV
Spruce Creek South
Continental CC
Stonecrest
Del Webb Spruce Creek
Summerglen
Hawthorne
Sunlake Estates
Holiday Village Resorts
The Plantation at Leesburg
Lakes At Leesburg
Recreation Plantation
Legacy
Royal Highland
Pennbrooke Fairways
Water Oak
SummerGlen, down County Road 484 just before I-75, is looking to expand their softball teams for next year and is inviting Oak Run residents only (as a sister community) to join them and have some softball fun. It’s about 20 minutes from Oak Run to the SummerGlen ballfield.
Players(s) must be 55 years of age during the calendar year the season ends.
This is a travel league where home games are played at SummerGlen and away games are played at any of the above mentioned communities. Often, players will meet up at SummerGlen and carpool to the away games. If anyone is interested, please contact Jay Winn at kjwinn@gmail.com or 661-201-2957 or Lynda Ogilvie at justplaysoftballnow@gmail.com or 401-714-4824.
Both men and women are invited to play.
