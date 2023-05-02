Hello, everyone! Who ever knew Florida gets hail storms? Well, we do! I’m writing this the day after we got quite the hail storm here. I’m amazed that there wasn’t more damage than a few tree limbs down. The retention ponds are full, and my home is now lakefront. I wonder if the value went up overnight?
I want to bring to light the wonderful bowling leagues that we have. We just finished the season, and now we’re all wondering what to do with ourselves. The bowling season went from October to April, and we met every Tuesday at noon for a few hours of fun. We were divided into groups of four who remained as teams for the duration. You’ll become friends fast.
But the best part of this is … no one really cares if you’re a good bowler. I’ve never been on a bowling team before, so my bowling skills were not the best. It didn’t matter. You’re there to have fun, and if you are a good bowler, that’s a bonus! Plus, it gets you off the couch.
If you’ve ever thought about bowling and joining a league, please contact Debbie Lennox at (508) 498-8511. You’ll love it! And you do not need to live at the Saddle Oak Club.
We had our first spring fling on April 15 and the turnout was wonderful! So many people came to wish our snowbirds a safe journey home. The weather actually cooperated on this wonderful day of good friends and good food! This was the first of many spring flings!
Our Easter dinner was held at the clubhouse on April 9. All the traditional Easter dinner “fixings” were available, and they were wonderful. Thanks to all the volunteers that help put this together.
Tails from the dog park
We only have one dog park here at Saddle Oak, and those of us that use it are very grateful to have it. I’m very puzzled by people that will not bring their dogs in when others are already there. They usually use the excuse that their little dogs don’t do well with the big dogs, but how do you know if you never give them a chance? I believe that most well-behaved dogs will get along with other dogs. I know mine will.
My collie is big, but he’s just a big baby. He just wants to play. And my other one, Koda, thinks he’s human and sits in a chair the whole time we’re there. Even the little fireball, Rudy, usually walks away once the introduction is over.
So, come on in and let’s see how it goes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.