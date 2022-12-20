Wow! What a busy time of year! It seems like almost every day, we have something going on.
We had a wonderful Thanksgiving here at Saddle Oak Club and hope you did too! So many volunteers spent the day at the clubhouse doing whatever was needed to make this day special. I think I can safely say we all had plenty of food that was cooked to perfection. Thanks to everyone that helped.
We had our first annual golf cart scavenger hunt, and it was a blast! Lots of work went into this, and we all really appreciate it. We were given pictures of items in the community and had to write down the address when we found them. The people that found them all with the right addresses in the allotted amount of time won the contest.
Congrats goes to Jeri, Sheri and Kathy! It was so much fun, and we’re really looking forward to the next one.
Our Ladies Luncheon was held Nov. 17 at Stumpknockers Restaurant in Dunnellon. What a nice location right on the river. The food was very good, so yes, we’ll be going again.
This month, we are all heading to the Bonefish Grill on Dec. 15. It should be good!
Water exercise is happening, even with this cool weather. Our pool is heated, so if you make it in the water, you’re good. Gee does a great job as the instructor! Thank you.
We started our Tuesday evening café, offering up some great home cooked meals. Come have a delicious meal, then we all hang out for our Tuesday night bingo.
On Dec. 1, our Singles Luncheon was held at Swampy’s in Dunnellon. It’s always so nice to sit on their deck and watch the sights.
Dec. 7 was our “all you can eat” breakfast from 8 to 9:30 a.m. What a deal for $5! Thank you, Kathleen and Bill, for cooking this month.
Saturday, Dec. 10, was a red letter day here at Saddle Oak Club (SOC)! We started with Saturday morning Coffee at 8:30, followed by the community meeting at 9 a.m. Light Up Saddle Oak presents all our homes decorated in holiday lights. The Christmas Golf Cart Parade began at 5:30 p.m.
Like the Scavenger Hunt, we had lots of golf carts in the parade decked out in holiday colors. There were flashing lights and honking horns, and some had music playing while others had people singing! Driving up and down the streets of our community looking at all the beautiful lights is so much fun.
Refreshments were had at the clubhouse afterwards and at 7 p.m., Ben Simmons came in to sing. Lots of people were dancing and having a wonderful time.
Our Board of Directors meeting was Dec. 13, followed by the HOA meeting on Dec. 14.
Saturday, Dec. 17, was another busy day at SOC! We started with a Christmas carol singalong from 2 to 4 p.m. Music was provided by AnneMarie Toomey. There was also an ugly sweater contest. We also had a cookie swap and collected toys for Toys For Tots.
The Men’s Breakfast was held at the Breakfast Station on Dec. 21. Trivia was also scheduled for the same day. Lots of fun!
Christmas Day brings our Christmas dinner at 2 p.m. at the clubhouse. If it’s anything like the Thanksgiving dinner, there will be plenty to eat!
Our New Year’s Eve Party is scheduled for… Dec. 31. Arrangements are still being made, but I’m sure it will be lots of fun with dancing and good friends.
We have a New Year’s Souper Day from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Jan. 1. Several different soups will be available for a fee.
And lastly, we have a Chinese Auction scheduled for Jan. 4, after the morning social. Items can be viewed on Saturday morning, and tickets are sold from 9:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Tickets will start being pulled at 1 p.m.
Quite a few of our residents took the bus tour to St. Augustine to see the lights and enjoy the sights, including the Fountain of Youth. We didn’t expect to recognize them when they returned, but alas … we did. Obviously, the water from the fountain didn’t have enough time to work!
This tour was organized by Betty Alers from Fairfield Village. The tour was excellent. Everyone commented on how well put together it was.
