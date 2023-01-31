‘Golf combines two favorite American pastimes, taking long walks and hitting things with a stick.” -P.J. O’Rourke, political satirist
“If you watch a game, it’s fun, if you play it, it’s recreation. If you work at it, it’s golf.” -Bob Hope
“I have a tip that can take five strokes off anyone’s golf game. It’s called an eraser.” -Arnold Palmer, golf legend
Editor’s note: Royal Oaks Golf Club in Oak Run has welcomed Ed Burfeindt as its new golf pro. He recently gave a tour of the club to Oak Run photographer Randie Duretz, and with her suggestion, he shared more about himself, below.
My name is Ed Burfeindt, and I’m the new PGA Head Golf Professional at Royal Oaks Golf Club. I was born and raised in Glen Cove on Long Island, New York. I graduated from Glen Cove High School, and then earned my degree in Finance and Management from Long Island University.
I turned Pro in 1996 and became a Class A member of the Professional Golfers Association (P.G.A.) in 2004.
My wife Jolene and I got married in August of 2013, and we decided to move down to Florida with the family the following year 2014.
When we arrived in the Sunshine State, I got the job as the Membership Director for Sugarmill Woods Country Club (Citrus County).
Three years later, there was an opening, and I became the Head Golf Professional for Sugarmill Woods/Southern Woods.
After two years in that position, the opportunity to become the Head Golf Professional at World Woods Golf Club (a top 100 course in the country in Citrus County) opened up, and I accepted. World Woods was then purchased by a new owner, and they decided to close the facility for a year and a half for renovations in May 2022.
Luckily, I was able to move back into my old position as Head Golf Pro at Southern Woods (now known as Citrus National). Things didn’t pan out there, but that has led me to this wonderful opportunity at Royal Oaks Golf Club.
I started to play golf right around the age of 10 years old. My dad used to bring us to the driving range at our home course in Glen Cove, and we would also play a little three-hole course they had in Beverly Hills, Florida, during our visits to see my grandparents.
I played on the golf team my last three years in high school. During my senior year, we lost in a playoff by one shot for the Nassau County Championship.
Some of my fondest memories on the course include my first date with my wife, Jolene. We met at Citrus Spring Golf Course where she used to work, and I would play golf when I came down to Florida in the winter to visit my parents.
On our first date, we were going to play nine holes of golf and then go out to dinner at the Mango Grille. The funny thing was, she had no idea I was a golf professional. She found out just before we teed off, when I was talking with the cashier in the pro shop.
Needless to say, we ended up having a really fun time that day and will be married 10 years this August.
Another great memory on the golf course came back in 2005. I shot a three-under-par 68 for the opening-round lead in the Met P.G.A. Championship at Metropolis Country Club in White Plains, New York. Also in 2005, I had my one and only hole-in-one (so far!) on the fourth hole at Middle Bay Country Club in Oceanside, New York.
My goal as the new Head Golf Professional here at Royal Oaks is to bring more awareness to this hidden gem of a golf course. Our superintendent, Pam, and her staff have the course in amazing shape.
We will also be opening up the new bar here very shortly. I want our club to be the place where everyone wants to come out and play again and again, and then come in and enjoy some wonderful food and drinks after.
Our players will have an incredible time here at Royal Oaks from arrival to departure. We have an amazing golf and food and beverage staff to take care of the players while they’re here. We strive to make their lives a little more beautiful for choosing our club.
I welcome everyone to come and check out Royal Oaks Golf Club, and I look forward to meeting you all in person real soon!
