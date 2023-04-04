The Royal Oaks Golf Club recently hosted its annual Spring Fling Scramble. A scramble is a common golf tournament format whereby four-player teams compete and members of the team hit from the location of the single best-located ball from the team’s previous shot.
Royal Oaks’ golf pro Edward J. Burfeindt thanked everyone who participated in the scramble.
“We had a great day of golf, food, and friends!” Burfeindt said. “The format for the event was four-person step aside scramble. We had an amazing turnout, and ended up with 26 teams. We had closest-to-the-pin and longest-drive contests for both the men and ladies.”
Ladies CTP winner was Diana Galla, and the longest-drive winner was Connie Edelen. The men’s winners were John Cobb, for CTP, and George Olney for longest drive.
For the team event, the Club paid out for five spots. The fourth-place team shot 63 and included: George Olney, Chuck Farro, Terry Noble, and Bob McAvoy. Third place went to the team of Rafael Solano, Tom Kozlowski, Wally Jackowitz, and Al Wilson, shooting 62. The team of Mike Hoey, John Simms, Thomas Moore, and Kyle Sanders shot 61 and finished second. The overall winning team shot a score of 60, shot by the team of Lee Ozcel, Kim Anastasia, Cindy Stetz, and Frank Stetz. The final money spot was for the most honest golfer team, which was Mickey Hoey, Brenda Tirado, and Nancy Pickard.
We’re planning to have an event for the Fourth of July,” Burfeindt said. “Keep an eye out for details to come soon! We look forward to seeing you all at our next event.”
