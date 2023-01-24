In February 2005, a lady friend of Damian Romano won a door prize at one of the Oak Run Club dinners. It was all-you-can-eat chicken wings for 10 at Hooters.
She accepted the prize and gave it to Damian for him and his buddies to use, which he did. The guys had a fantastic lunch with the food and the waitresses such that they decided to do this every month with the guys.
Thus, the R.O.M.E.O. Club (Retired Old Men Eating Out) was formed.
Over the years, the Romeos dined together at many restaurants but also visited other venues such as Red Oak Farms, Garlits Museum, Golden Flake Chip Factory, airboat rides, Alpaca Farm, International Harvester Museum, and our annual spring trip to watch the Central Florida women’s softball team.
We also decided that in January of each year, we would gather with our spouses to enjoy a Romeos with ladies night. We also have four widows that attend our annual function.
Over the past 18 years, many of our Romeos have gone (passed or moved), and today they are at 20, which is the group’s maximum number. We are a solid group of men who are overwhelmingly welcomed everywhere we go.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.