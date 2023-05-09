With Mother’s Day coming this weekend, correspondent Janis Holte-Pavlatos asked a couple of local moms to relay their memories of motherhood and its incumbent sacrifices, whether it’s of their mother or their own experience as a mother.
The unconditional love of a mother
I’ve had 53 years now of Mother’s Days of my own, many of them have been very special as I’ve been blessed with two kind, loving children, a son and daughter, who give my life meaning every day.
However, this year I’d like to honor my own mom, whom I lost four years ago. As the second oldest of 13 children, I know how difficult life was for my mom with all those children to care for, with never a moment to herself, and therefore there’s not a pedestal high enough to place my mom upon.
Along with many other things, she taught me the meaning of love for your child. She told me that I wouldn’t really understand real love until I held my own child in my arms. I never understood what that meant because I knew I loved my husband very much, and I couldn’t imagine a deeper love than that. But the intense flood of love that entered my heart when I held my firstborn made me realize what she meant. That love was truly indescribable.
She was right, the love for your child is unconditional, and the fierce need to protect that child becomes your new life mission.
My mom had 13 children – nine girls and four boys – to nurture, clothe, feed and protect, every moment of every day. She never had much for herself, but she never complained.
My vision of her is moving from the stove to the sink, back and forth, day in, day out. She was always dressed in a “duster” and cheap plastic scuff slippers because there was always something one of us kids needed.
Her needs came behind everyone else’s, so they were often not met. I remember one Christmas my Dad gave her a beautiful green velvet robe. She was so elated with such a beautiful gift that she immediately put it on, and she stood proud like a queen in her castle. She wore it every Christmas morning after that, year after year, until it eventually faded.
I think often now of the sacrifices she made for the love of her children and her family. She taught me so many things that I hope I’ve passed down to my own children, the most important being love.
My love for my mom fills my heart every day, and I cherish all the time I had with her on this earth. I only wish I could still hug her and tell her how grateful I am that she was my Mom.
So I blow a kiss up to heaven this Mother’s Day and ask God to place it on her cheek and tell her I love her, and that she’ll live in my heart forever.
– Dorothy “Dotty” Holian
Being a mom has a learning curve
I have two awesome children: Melissa, 51, and John, 49. Being a young mother myself, it was fun growing up with my kids. A lot of it was a learning curve because I had no idea what I was doing. Their father and I were very involved in their lives. They were very involved in sports, not just one sport, but sometimes it would be two and three at a time.
I’m proud to say they come from strong roots. Today, they’re both doing very well. John has stage 4 colon cancer. But that doesn’t stop him at all. He still fishes even though he’s not working anymore. He enjoys every day to the fullest, and gives God the glory for life.
John has a son Kyle, 19, who’s gone through an EMT program and is accepted to the fire college. Funny thing is, he always wanted to be a fireman.
My daughter, Melissa, is a high profile executive for her company and gives her all to her work. She’s an awesome mom very involved with Joshua, 15, as he’s an athletic scholar who plays football at his high school and has colleges already looking at him.
I feel very blessed that our children have turned out like they have. Mother’s Day is a very special day. My Melissa was born the day before Mother’s Day – what an awesome gift from God.
Their father is very involved in their lives. He’s been a great dad and an awesome granddad. I’m blessed to have Bob Walters as my husband. If he could carry me around on a cushion, I think he would.
So to all of your moms out there and all of you who are moms and those who will be moms, I bet you a happy Mother’s Day.
– Alyce Walters
Be careful what you ask for
I’m a mother, grandmother, great grandmother, mother-in-law and step-mother, but with Mother’s Day approaching, I choose to write about my mother, Esther.
There were six kids in our family, and we lived on 7.5 acres of land that had our home, barn, vegetable gardens at the end of the land, apple trees, Miller Creek and a swimming pond. There were horses, cows, chickens, pigs, ducks, dogs, cats … kids, chores and mischief (Kids will be kids!).
Our mom taught us right from wrong, to have work ethics, the importance of family and consequences for our behavior through her words and by example. We never heard, “Just wait till your dad gets home.” She took care of any situation at the time herself.
Did she do everything right? Heavens no, but she did the best she could at the time with what she had and what she knew.
Stories – oh yes, there are many – I’ll share a few that come to mind.
I’m not sure how old I was at the time of this story. Mom gave me a pan and my little brother Allen’s hand and told me to go pick peas for supper. I had to cross the creek by stepping on the large rocks in a row with Allen in tow.
After picking peas and crossing back over the creek, a large rock that I stepped on started moving with me on it. I froze in fear and screamed, “The rocks got me! The rocks got me!”
Mom came running from the house to see me standing on a huge moving turtle that I thought was a rock. She did “rescue” me, but she couldn’t hold back her laughter.
Mom was in the middle of washing the kitchen floor when I skipped down the center of it, which didn’t sit well with her. Mom said, “Janis, get on that stool and sit there until I’m done with the floor and it is dry.”
The stool was by the window facing the barn. Here is the conversation that followed:
Janis: “Mom.”
Mom: “Janis, be quiet and sit there.”
Janis: “But, mom.”
Mom: “You heard me … be quiet.”
Janis (blurting out): “But mom, I see smoke!”
The barn was on fire. It burned to the ground. Animals were lost. Sadness.
Our parents were married for 26-plus years when our dad passed away. Our mom was 44 and our dad was 49 at the time.
Our dad had a photo of mom at the age of 18 that he kept in his wallet during their marriage. I loved that photo, asked to see it and often asked to have it.
Dad always said, “No, you can’t have it. It’s of my ‘Itty Bitty Baby-Doll … your mom.”
When our dad passed away, mom came to me with the precious photo and said, “Here, you can have this now.”
Having it meant not having him anymore. Be careful what you ask for!
– Janis Holte-Pavlatos
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.