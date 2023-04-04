The Spruce Creek Preserve’s Gardens Guardians held a pair of auctions – one silent and one regular – on March 29 at the Community Center Ballroom. It was the third iteration of the annual fundraiser, which is spearheaded and organized by Susan Rodenhaven, the vice president of the Midwest Club.
Residents donated plants and miscellaneous items for the auction which go toward enhancing and expanding the Butterfly Garden at Spruce Creek Preserve.
Janet Metallo was in charge of the donated items, and Rosemary Werner ran the silent auction in the Ballroom.
The Preserve’s Butterfly Garden was established 25 years ago but was eventually abandoned. Three years ago, members of the Midwest Club took on the project to restore the garden and took on the name “Garden’s Guardians.” They now have 30 members.
The Butterfly Garden is aesthetically pleasing with benches to sit on, a beautiful weeping bottle brush tree, flowering plants and bushes as well as attractive yard decor.
Four Master Gardeners were available at the event to answer questions and give advice on how to attract butterflies and bees.
A food truck was available for hungry residents.
After the fundraiser event, Susan said, “It was a success … we made more money for the garden than we have before.”
