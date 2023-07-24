The Rainbow River Chapter of the American Revolution is pleased to present our Chapter officers for the 2023-2025 term: Priscilla Brandlehner (Historian), Carol Briant (Registrar), Mary Pat Luvison standing in for Deb Baker (Treasurer), Valerie Haber (Corresponding Secretary), Roz Simpson (Recording Secretary), Connie Bornemann (Chaplain), Elisabeth Strachovsky (Vice Regent), Mary Stimson (Regent) and Pat Bevis (Past Regent).
The Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) is a nonprofit, nonpolitical volunteer women’s service organization dedicated to promoting patriotism, preserving American history, and securing America’s future through better education.
The Rainbow River Chapter of the DAR was formed to serve the southern parts of Marion County and is one of thousands worldwide. Our name is derived from the beautiful Rainbow River, which flows through parts of Marion County.
Our chapters work to preserve historical sites, promote the protection of the environment, provide volunteer services in VA medical centers, provide services to military personnel, promote good citizenship in our schools by sponsoring educational programs, awards and scholarships and recognizing individuals for outstanding community service.
Any woman 18 years of age or older, regardless of race, religion, or ethnic background, who can prove or think they have a lineal descent from a patriot of the American Revolution, is eligible for membership.
Please contact Regent Mary Stimson at 352-345-3369 for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.