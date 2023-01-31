On Jan. 19, Linda Burdette and Joan Lane, Quilts of Valor Group Leader, presented Quilts of Valor at the On Top of the World Veterans meeting.
The ladies presented quilts to Larry Duppstadt, a veteran of the U.S. Army as a helicopter pilot. He received a bronze star with V device and an Air Medal with 42 oak clusters, which is 25 combat flight hours for each cluster.
Joan and Linda also presented Gordon Parker, who served as an aircraft and powerplant mechanic in Iraq and Afghanistan. Gordon continues to serve our country as he and his wife, Anne, travel to national military conferences such as the American Legion and visit blue star moms trying to better services for our veterans.
Joan makes quilts every day, as she said, “Quilts do represent healing.” She mentioned that after presenting a quilt to a veteran of Iraq and Afghanistan who suffered from PTSD, he sent her a letter saying he is able to sleep now and no longer needs medicine.
These women have love in their hearts and have creative and talented hands for our military.
