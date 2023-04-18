Joining a quilt club will help you find some like-minded people with a shared interest to socialize with. When you come together to quilt, you learn, explore and get inspired by seeing other people’s work, and others are there to share their skills as you are.
The Quilt Club of Oak Run is selling tickets for a pink and white quilt it made to raise funds for the “Hope and Quilt Pillow” which will be donated to the American Cancer Society Walk for a Cure.
For luminary bags in memory, honor or support, please contact: Louise at 518-569-2525 or Patti at 352-291-1946.
The Quilt Club of Oak Run also makes beautiful red, white, blue patriotic quilts. These quilts made by Terry Miller and other ladies of the club are proudly presented at the Veterans and Patriots Club at Oak Run for the Quilt of Valor to honor our well-deserved military who have served and protected us.
The included photos show the Quilt Club at Oak Run’s work at its recent show and sale.
