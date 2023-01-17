The QMPOA meeting was well attended last week. There were many questions about the progress on the gate project.
Hopefully, we will get some answers before the next meeting. It seems that the county commissioners now want pictures of all of our streets!
The latest news on the projected storage units that were to be built just west of Quail Meadow (QM) is that the land has been sold, so we don’t know what the plans are now for that property.
The QM Board of Directors is in need of some members for the ARC committee. If you are interested, please contact any member of our Board (they are listed in the QM phone book).
Are you ready to party? The Social Committee is working hard on plans for the Mardi Gras party. The party will be on Saturday, Feb. 11.
Entertainment will be provided by “The Usual Suspects.” This group consists of four instrumentalists and a singer.
As is our custom, we will have a Mardi Gras parade during the evening, so get out your masks, beads, etc. and come enjoy a great evening.
Tickets are available now from Gina Fredrick and Cathy Gilligan for just $6 each. The cut off date for purchasing tickets is Feb. 8.
There will be more details about this event next week.
There are many good remarks about the horseshoe players. Why not go down to the playing field at the end of 35th Street and 44th Court and support the players? They play at 4 p.m. every Monday afternoon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.