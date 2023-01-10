Well, here we are almost in the middle of January 2023! I hope you all had a very safe New Year’s Eve. Quail Meadow was very quiet – no complaints about this!
The Social Committee is busy getting entertainment for events for this year. The first big event will be a Mardi Gras party on Feb. 11. The group called “The Usual Suspects” will entertain us. This is a four-piece combo group with a singer.
Tickets will be available in a few weeks – watch this article for details and dates!
We finally received the coupon for the first quarter assessment! We will be receiving updated information about the yearly fee in just a few weeks! Our Board of Directors is working very hard with the management company to get us back on schedule.
Remember, our Board members are all volunteers, who spend many hours each week working with Sentry Management to keep our community one of the best in Marion County!
Don’t forget, we have many events going on every week – indoor exercise, line dancing, mahjong, horseshoes, etc. Also, bingo is twice each month. I’m sure you can find something to do!
Important – if you need to update your information in the Quail Meadow telephone directory, please call Joan Christopher this week!
If you’re celebrating a special anniversary or birthday, please call me and we will give you recognition in the paper!
Jan. 16 is Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. Dr. King was a Baptist minister from Atlanta, Georgia. He is known as the Civil Rights Movement Leader. He led the movement to end segregation in America. Dr. King is known as the most important and influential leader in the 1950s and ’60s.
