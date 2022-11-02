What a fabulous night at the Quail Meadow clubhouse! Spooktacular Night was enjoyed by around 70 enthusiastic residents and guests!
We have never had such a great participation in the costume contest. It was extremely hard to determine the winners – everyone was a winner!
Fran Skinner was awarded first prize, Eddie and Jackie Weeks were the second prize winners, and Brenda Scott was awarded third prize.
It has been a long time since we had such a great turn-out for a Quail Meadow (QM) party. Mark Raisch, the entertainer, was very good. Mark is a very talented singer/entertainer!
We enjoyed the songs from the 50s, 60s, and 70s. Most of the songs brought back memories of our high school and college days. Mark did an outstanding job getting everyone participating in the singing and dancing. We all agreed that we definitely should have him back next year!
Now that you know how much fun we have, let’s have a huge turnout for the November Fall Dinner and Auction! This event will take place at the clubhouse on Saturday, Nov. 19. This will be a catered turkey dinner from Bob Evans, followed by the auction.
Reservations are required and can be made by calling Cathy Gilligan for tickets. Tickets are $12 each and must be purchased by Nov. 14. Check your QM Reporter for more information.
November is a busy month! This Saturday, Nov. 5, is our QM community yard sale. In the case of rain, the make-up date will be Nov. 6.
This is always a busy community on the day of the yard sale.
Stay safe and enjoy our beautiful community!
