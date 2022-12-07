Can you believe that it’s December? What happened to the fall? They always say “time flies when you are having fun.” We must be having a fantastic time!
Activities at the Quail Meadow (QM) clubhouse are going very well. The indoor exercise classes still have room for more participants, so go join the class on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday mornings. After you exercise, you can go back in the evening for line dancing!
We are looking forward to this Friday, Dec. 9, and the QM Christmas holiday party! No reservations are required, and there’s no charge for the party.
We will be entertained by the Golden Sounds Choral Group from Ocala Palms. This is a “bring some snacks” event, and of course, BYOB.
This is the time of year when we can participate in giving to some needy children. For the past few years, QM has been donating unwrapped gifts for boys and girls, ages 12 to 17. This is part of the Arnette House. Let’s do our part and add a little cheer to some very deserving children.
The party begins at 7 p.m.
Last Thursday, John and Mary Zdarsky delivered the “tabs” to the Ronald McDonald House in Gainesville. The Zdarskys have been doing this project for several years. Last week they delivered 23.8 pounds of tabs!
Reminder: don’t throw away your drink cans until you have removed the “tab.” Save your tabs and put them in the large glass jar located on the information table in the clubhouse.
Reminder: Tuesday, Dec. 13, is the QM annual meeting at 6 p.m.
