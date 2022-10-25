Tonight (Oct. 28) is the big Spooktacular Night at the clubhouse in Quail Meadow! The fun begins at 7 p.m.
The next big event at the clubhouse will be on Nov. 19. This is our annual Thanksgiving dinner and auction. The turkey dinner will be prepared and served by Bob Evans Restaurant. The auction will follow the dinner.
Please bring a wrapped gift for the auction; more about this next week.
Tickets are available from Cathy Gilligan for $12.
Did you enjoy the cold weather last week? I even saw some frost in my yard on Thursday (Oct. 21). We are still very fortunate to live in Ocala, where we don’t have to worry about snow storms and below freezing temps!
It’s almost Halloween! Do you remember dressing up and going out to collect candy from the neighbors? I remember living in Ohio in the 1940s and we celebrated the 30th and 31st.
The 30th was Beggars Night. That was when you went to the houses and begged for a treat. If you didn’t get anything, you went back to that house on Halloween and soaped the windows, turned the porch furniture over, and rang the doorbell, but hid before it was answered!
Did anyone else do this?
October is the month designated as Breast Cancer Awareness month. This is very dear to me as I am a 32-year survivor! If you or anyone you know is facing the reality of breast cancer, I would be happy to talk with them.
Ladies, please make getting a yearly mammogram part of your yearly requirements.
Are you cleaning out your cabinets, garages, closets, etc. and getting ready for the Fall Quail Meadow yard sale? The date is Saturday, Nov. 5.
Have a great week!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.