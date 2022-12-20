What a fabulous night at the Quail Meadow Clubhouse! The room was full of the Christmas spirit. When you walked into the clubhouse, you were greeted with a beautiful Christmas tree and other decorations all around the room. The air was full of the Christmas spirit!
We were entertained by the Ocala Palms Choral Group. This is a group of Ocala Palms residents led by Bob Brouillard. They entertained us with Christmas music.
We also got to sing along with many of the songs.
Bob’s wife, Noel, is the accompanist for the group.
If you needed some Christmas cheer, you certainly got it from this group.
By the way, this Ocala Palms group enjoyed us so much, they are planning to return next year!
This was the night we also remembered the children cared for by the Arnette House. Several large boxes were filled with toys, games, etc. for the children. These were delivered by Marion Gartman and Mary Zdarsky.
Don’t you feel good when you know you have given some special children a little happiness?
The evening party was surprised by a visit from a very “special” person – Santa arrived by golf cart! If you don’t know who our Quail Meadow’s Santa is, it is Earle Talley! Earle enjoys being Santa – he even gave out candy canes to the “good boys and girls.”
The annual homeowners meeting was held last week, but there were not enough residents in attendance for a quorum (this is required to conduct business). We were only missing a few to have the required number.
Please, watch for the announcement of the next meeting in January. You will receive notice from Sentry Management, as well as in the QM Reporter. Also, keep watching for updates on the “gate” project.
Merry Christmas!
