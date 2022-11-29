The annual dinner and auction at Quail Meadow was a huge success! The turkey dinner was delicious (a very kind resident brought me a meal).
I have been told that the auction was also very successful.
A huge “thank you” to everyone for making this a great evening in Quail Meadow.
The next big event is free! This will be at 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 9. We are calling this “Winter Wonderland at Quail Meadow!”
We will be entertained by the Golden Sounds Choral Group from Ocala Palms.
This will be a “snack luck” event. Bring some snacks to share, and of course, you can B.Y.O.B.
Also, this is the time we collect new toys/gifts for the kids at Arnett House. These are boys and girls ages 12 to 17.
Note: do not wrap your gifts.
This is a very good way to give a little cheer to some very needy children.
Are you ready for bingo? Please note: bingo is scheduled for Dec. 1, Dec. 15, and Dec. 29. The doors open at 6 p.m., and the games will begin at 7 p.m.
Contact Vanessa McDaniel for more information.
Thank you to everyone for your prayers, get well wishes, and calls. I am happy to report that as of Thanksgiving night, I am free from COVID!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.