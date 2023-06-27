Adopting a pet has been shown to have positive effects on humans, including helping to cope with stress, anxiety, depression and loneliness.
PetSmart in Ocala hosted a S.T.A.R. cat adoption event June 17. S.T.A.R. is a no-kill, all-volunteer rescue, dedicated to saving homeless cats and kittens.They rescue animals from several mid-Florida county animal services that are at risk for euthanasia.
S.T.A.R. chose Ocala as its primary adoption location because it’s centrally located in the state. Its cats are featured on petfinder.com, and many people come to Ocala from around the state to adopt.
S.T.A.R. doesn’t have a facility to house kittens and cats. They rely totally on home fosters. This is why they need fosters desperately. Anyone willing to volunteer in the adoption process is a plus, especially on Saturdays.
In addition, the organization can use help transporting cats.
Last, but not least, it’s in need of donations and fundraising. Most of the time, it’s taking new kittens/cats. Some are sick, and S.T.A.R. provides medical care as needed to get the cat healthy and ready for adoption. This is very costly. Many times, volunteers reach into their pockets to help with expenses.
Once the cats have received love and care and are ready for adoption, S.T.A.R. brings them to adoption on Saturdays at Petsmart in Ocala in hopes they will find their forever homes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.