The Paradise Players debuted their first production of an original play called “Living in Paradise” on Saturday, April 15, with a follow-up performance on Sunday, April 16, in the Recreation Center at On Top of The World.
A brand new theater group devoted to first class entertainment, it was a whirlwind of rehearsals, costuming, sets, skits, choreography and acting talent, all under the watchful and inspired direction of Lee Smith. What a time we all had. The proverbial “theater family,” we all pulled together to create a fun but affectionate parody of life here at On Top of the World (OTOW).
The audience laughed and sympathized with Dorothy, Blanche, Rose and Sophia, the Platinum Girls, as they encountered the world of resort living for the over-55’s. From an annoying ex-husband, Stan, to getting caught “dumpster diving,” and a waiter looking for love, it left the audience in stitches of laughter and tears.
Backstage, it was the usual chaos of first night jitters, but when we heard the laughter from the audience, we knew we had a hit!
More future shows are planned, so stay tuned and come support the Paradise Players.
For OTOW residents, look for upcoming auditions that will be posted for aspiring actors, dancers and singers and the all important backstage staff of stage management, set designers, costumers, props and technical support of sound and lighting technicians. We want you!
Please contact Lee Smith at: otowparadiseplayers@gmail for more information.
