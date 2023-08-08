The Performing Arts Club at Oak Run (PACOR) recently issued their annual scholarship to Hailee Amerson.
Amerson’s been involved in theatre since the age of 4. From ages 5 to 11, she attended Madison Street Academy of Visual and Performing Arts in Marion County. She later attended West Port High School and is currently in her second year at Rollins College in the Department of Theatre and Dance.
Amerson absolutely loves theatre and knows she’ll never stop.
She is also part of Rollins Improv group and has also taken several dance classes, learning jazz, ballet, tap, hip hop and lyrical. And did I tell you … she can sing! The woman is talented! She’s what we in the business would call a triple threat.
