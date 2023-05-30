Theresa Fields, who has been the manager of On Top of the World’s Recreation Department for 18-plus years, was honored with a retirement party at On Top of the World’s (OTOW) Lodge in StoneBridge on May 25.
Her fiancé, Don, hired two bands: The BootLeggers and Shifting Gears. Both bands were upbeat and fun for the party guests to dance or listen to.
Theresa’s list of accomplishments and tasks she kept up with are numerous, to say the least. I can only touch on the extensive list. I’m sure I’ll unintentionally leave out tasks that she handled with ease and dedication, coupled with her years of experience and her can-do attitude.
Theresa had a staff of 18, she managed the activities for nine buildings, filled 240 band bookings a year for three locations for Happy Hour, Social Hour, and a venue of outside dances called Cruise-In Happy Hour during specific months (weather permitting).
Theresa was in charge of 180 social clubs, all the swimming pools, and she also organized the annual Christmas golf cart parade, the Health & Fitness Expo at The Cultural Center, the Rags to Riches event, and numerous resident bus trips, with the shopping trips as her favorite.
Theresa decorated a tree in the lobby of the Recreation Center for every holiday. The trees were always unique and delightful to see by all residents as they entered the building, another of Theresa’s ideas that brought color, cheer and joy to the residents.
Theresa and her fiancé, Don, have travel plans to enjoy during retirement. They’ll go to a condo in Saint Maarten three to four times a year, and they’re looking forward to a trip to New England, the Florida Keys and more.
Theresa will be missed at OTOW but certainly not forgotten by staff, residents and friends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.