What fun we are having at the On Top of the World Lions Club. With the generosity of our club and club members, our backpack program is a huge success.
This year, we are able to help three elementary schools with 50 backpacks: Dunnellon, Saddlewood and College Park. What fun we had putting together these backpacks as well as boxes of supplies for the teachers’ closets. Not to forget the fun of delivering the backpacks to the various schools.
On Top of the World (OTOW) Lions is proud to introduce our new Branch Club that we’re sponsoring. It’s the Ocala Pacifica Senior Living Branch Lions Club.
At the Pacifica, they welcome professional people who would like to be of service to their community. For information on this club, call Kerry at 620-757-5897.
You also might be interested in an event that Pacifica Senior Living is having with some of their members involved. At 3 p.m. Aug. 21, they’re having a Life in the Fast Lane event at Pacifica Ocala. Come by for a drive-through meal. Enjoy a chef-prepared meal on them, and get to know their community. Please RSVP by Aug. 16 at 352-414-4142. Lions do have fun.
OTOW Lions were invited to the re-grand opening of the Super Walmart on State Road 200. Store Manager Karel Basulto presented our president, Ken Vaudo, with a $2,500 check. We can’t thank them enough for their continued support. We can now help more people in need.
For On Top of the World residents, if you’d like to help those in need, please contact Lion Estelle at otowlion@gmail.com or 352-861-7358 to become a member of our club. We’re always looking for new members with great ideas on how to better serve those in need.
Keep checking for more good things to come. We’re working on fundraisers for the coming year. We serve with kindness.
