One of Ocala Palms Golf & Country Club avid golfers was the late Bob Volko. He, like several of his colleagues, loved the game and the challenges of having a great golf round.
As we all know, life is too short, and Bob lost his health battle over a year ago.
His wife Diane also enjoys the game, and they played many rounds not only together, but with many friends in Ocala Palms (OP) and elsewhere.
My hubby Joe and I enjoyed several golf trips throughout Central Florida with Bob and Diane, and those memories are very special to us as well.
This couple were both members of Trinity Catholic Church here in Ocala, and Diane wanted to share Bob’s life and memory by sponsoring an inaugural golf tournament. The proceeds from this tournament would benefit and support the Trinity Catholic High School golf team.
If there ever were challenges to overcome, it could be said for this tournament. The original date for the tournament was planned for Oct. 1, however, with the threat of Hurricane Ian looming at our backdoor, it was best to postpone and choose another date. The date was then set for Nov. 12, and although it was past the deadline for hurricanes, we definitely have no control over the weather! A tropical storm/hurricane, Nicole, once again threatened the Ocala area. Fortunately, for this area, we were spared with some rain and wind. However, other portions of Florida were not. We hope and pray for those who suffered the wrath of Ian and Nicole.
Unfortunately, due to various setbacks, Bob’s sons and Diane’s son-in-laws were unable to attend the adjusted date of the tournament. We know they were in attendance in spirit.
There were 104 golfers on 26 teams who played to show their support for this tournament. Teams from Trinity Catholic High School, including the coach of the girls’ team John Meffert, and a team from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office which included Lt. McQuaid were also supportive.
Attending the opening ceremony were the following members of the high school faculty: President Lou Pereira, Athletic Director Tommy Bond and Director of Communications DeAnna Hartley.
Inasmuch as the previous day was Veterans Day, and due to the unpredictable weather forecast, the yearly Ocala Palms Veterans Day ceremony had to be canceled.
As an honor to all military veterans, OP Golf Pro Barry Fies played “The Star-Spangled Banner” on his trumpet before the golfers proceeded to their assigned tee-off holes.
Presenting sponsors included: Michael Garlisi Wealth Management of Raymond James, Chandler Marks of Compass Realty and the Volko family. Celtic Sponsors were Campus USA Credit Union, Carts & Clubs, Inc. and The Yard Shop. Shamrock sponsors included Bob Deely Realty, George & Nancy Gay, Carol Sullivan, Golf Central in the Villages, Honey Baked Ham, John & Kate Baumgartner, Marco’s Pizza, Patti Palermo & Associates, the Paulus family and the Warmington Golf Group.
There were proximity prizes such as closest to the pin, closest to the line as well as numerous raffle prizes.
Auctioneer Thomas Ising auctioned off several rounds of golf for various local golf courses. Each golfer as well as volunteers, etc, received a Honey Baked Ham boxed lunch along with various beverages.
Diane expressed her thanks for all who participated. She is proud to announce that $7,000 was raised for the golf team at Trinity Catholic High School.
Diane indicated she couldn’t have achieved the successful results of this event without those who assisted in each and every way. We all know she worked tirelessly to create this memory of Bob’s love for the game of golf, and she is to be proud of this accomplishment.
Bravo to you, Diane, and we know Bob would have been pleased.
Quoting from the great golfer Arnold Palmer: “The most rewarding things you do in life are often the ones that look like they cannot be done.”
