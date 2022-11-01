Well November has arrived, a time when we celebrate the service of our military past and present on Veterans Day as well as Thanksgiving Day, when we gather to give thanks for the blessings of the year.
As I write today, many communities, including On Top of the World (OTOW), are preparing for their annual food and Toys for Tots drives. For more information, please contact Interfaith Emergency Services (iesmarion.org) and the U.S. Marine Corp Reserves (ocala-fl.toysfortots.org) offices in Marion County.
Also, lets not forget about our four-legged friends by supporting the SPCA of Marion County (spcaof marioncounty.weebly.com) through donations or volunteering.
Last month, I mentioned we had upwards of 175 clubs in OTOW and listed several. Well, here are several more that you may not be aware of, such as Astronomy, Birders, Computer, Gardening, Genealogical, RV Travelers and many more that are available to most OTOW residents.
Balfour, the newest estate home neighborhood in OTOW, which is located in exclusive Candler Hills, has begun site development. Just outside the main gate of OTOW on State Road 200 is the new TownePlace Suites by Marriott, opening in early November.
Have you attended an event at the Circle Square Cultural Center since it’s renovation a few years ago? The expansion of the lobby and entrance has transformed this facility into a great venue to catch some world class entertainers. For tickets and a list of shows, visit please www.cscultural center.com.
And remember, Daylight Savings Time ends at 2 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 6, so set those clocks back one hour.
Well, that’s this month’s overview of what’s happening in and around OTOW.
Until December, remember to enjoy life everyday and stay safe out there.
