Welcome to the Marion Citizens “On Top of the World Living” column, where, once per month, we share what’s happening in and around our beautiful community located in the “Horse Capital of the World.”
March is when our nation celebrates “Women’s History Month” which was established in 1987 to recognize women’s achievements and their contributions to culture, society and history. The National Women’s History Alliance’s theme for this year is “Celebrating Women Who Tell Our Stories.” For more information, visit: www.nationalwomenshistory alliance.org
Other Holidays and celebrations during March include St. Patrick’s Day on March 17, which includes many local activities around Ocala and Marion County.
National Puppy Day, on March 23, was designated to shed light on the cruelty that happens in some puppy mills and to encourage adoption from overcrowded animal shelters. For more information, visit www. spcaofmarioncounty.weebly.com or call 352-362-0985.
We also recognize National Vietnam War Veterans Day this month on March 29. First celebrated independently in 1973, it was established as a national holiday by former President Donald Trump on March 20, 2017. March 29 was chosen as it’s the same day when the last American Prisoners of War made a safe return to the U.S. and when U.S. troops withdrew from the battle in 1973.
In On Top of the World (OTOW), “spring has sprung,” as they say, with construction and events continuing to proceed.
At the time of this writing, Estate model homes in the Ashford neighborhood of OTOW were scheduled to open on March 1. Work on the new North Water Reclamation Facility continues at a steady pace with operational capacities not expected until at least 18 months from now. A future amenity building with a pool for Longleaf Ridge, which is slated to serve all neighborhoods in OTOW, is in design development with construction expected to begin sometime in late 2023. The new Weybourne Landing Dog Park is scheduled to begin construction this month with completion slated for late June. This year’s annual Home Improvement Expo is scheduled for Saturday, March 11, at the Circle Square Cultural Center. Doors open at 9 a.m; admission is free and open to the public.
And let’s not forget about the Ocala Open Golf Tournament scheduled for Wednesday, March 22, through Friday, March 24, at Candler Hills Golf Club. For more information on the 17th edition of this charitable professional golf tournament, visit www.ocalaopen.com.
Last month, we talked about Calesa Township, a new residential community created by Colen Built Development (CBD). Calesa Township is nearing a sellout of their first neighborhood of Roan Hills which means that all remaining unsold homesites will start construction by June 2023. Land development and underground utility installation is progressing on schedule for their next neighborhood of Sorrel Glen with anticipated sales starting there sometime in the summer of 2023.
For the second year, Colen Built Development is the hosting sponsor for the “Kimberly’s Center 5K Race Against Child Abuse,” which will be held at Calesa Township on April 29. The event is open to the public and registrations are happening now. Visit the website for the race for more information: kimberlys 5krace.itsyourrace.com/.
The local weather sure has warmed up since last month and is a welcome relief from the bitter cold we experienced during December. However, just a reminder not to trim back most outdoor plantings yet as March usually brings more frost/freezing weather to our area and may harm any new growth.
And since we’re into March already, don’t forget to “spring ahead” and set your clocks ahead one hour to Daylight Saving Time on Sunday, March 12.
Before we close, I’d like to talk about a special group of people that perform some great services in our local area. Marion County is home to over 36,000 U.S. military veterans, which is nearly 10 percent of the county’s population.
The OTOW Veterans Club, led by retired military veteran Charles Calhoun, together with his team of volunteers and in conjunction with other local programs, provides a myriad of services to many homeless families and veterans in Marion County. Some of these services include food and clothing donations, animal shelter donations, knitting helmet liners for soldiers, working with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office and American Legion and assisting with conducting military honors burials for homeless veterans at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens every month.
Needless to say, Charlie and his team put their heart and soul into providing much-needed services throughout Marion County.
For more information contact Charlie at charlescalhoun.cc@gmail.com.
Well, that’s some of what’s happening in and around OTOW for March 2023. Until next month, remember to enjoy life every day and stay safe out there.
