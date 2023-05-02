Welcome to the Marion Citizens “On Top of the World Living” column, where once per month, we share what’s happening in and around our beautiful community located in the “Horse Capital of the World.”
As we move into the month of May, we move out of the annual controlled burn season of February through April. Gone are the windy “smoke in the air” days as we make way for what is normally one of the drier months of the year with some warmer temperatures. May is also the perfect time of year to finish our pruning and trimming of outdoor plants and trees before the heat of summer arrives.
Construction in and around On Top of the World (OTOW) continues at a rapid pace, and as I like to say (sarcastically), “that’s progress.” Within OTOW, home construction of the second phase of the Weybourne Landing neighborhood is scheduled to begin in mid-summer. Plans for the Longleaf Ridge amenity center, which will include two pools, are in the final design stage at this time. Construction of this Longleaf Ridge project is scheduled to begin by mid-fall.
The new Southwest 90th Street Postal Center is also nearing completion and is scheduled to open in late May.
Outside the gates of OTOW, there are many residential and commercial projects underway, especially along the State Road 200 corridor. These include single family home developments, apartments, gas station/convenience stores, self-storage facilities, car washes and other retail space.
And as we all know, construction and growth creates busier roadways, so stay alert while driving around the area.
May holidays include Mother’s Day on May 14, Armed Forces Day on May 20 and Memorial Day on May 29. For information on what’s going on in and around Ocala throughout the year, log onto ocalamarion.com. And remember, Ocala offers many restaurants for you to treat mom to a nice meal on Mother’s Day.
Have you ever considered adopting or fostering a dog, cat or other needy animal? If so, the SPCA of Marion County is a great place to find that adorable pet you’ve been looking for. Their friendly staff is eager to assist you in finding that perfect match. Feel free to contact them at spcaofmarioncounty.weebly.com or call 352-362-0985.
Well, that’s some of what’s happening in and around OTOW for May 2023.
Until next month, remember to enjoy life every day and stay safe out there.
