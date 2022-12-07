Welcome to the On Top of the World Living column where we share what’s happening in and around our beautiful community located in the Horse Capital of the World.
Well, December is here, and just as we celebrated Veterans Day and Thanksgiving Day during November, we now prepare for the festive holidays and cooler temperatures of December.
As I write today, many communities including On Top of the World (OTOW) are deep into their annual food and Toys for Tots drives. For more information, please contact Interfaith Emergency Services (https://iesmarion.org) and the U.S. Marine Corp Reserves (https://ocala-fl.toysfortots.org) offices in Marion County.
Also, lets not forget about our four-legged friends during the holidays by supporting the SPCA of Marion County (https:// spcaofmarioncounty.weebly.com) through donations or volunteering.
If you’re interested in some lively holiday activities this month, consider these: Music and Lights on the Ocala Downtown Square, Winter Wonderland at World Equestrian Center, holiday concerts and performances at The Reilly, Holiday Train Exhibits at the College of Central Florida, and the Ocala Christmas Light Spectacular at Florida Horse Park. Many of these events offer free admission to the public.
Last month I listed several more of 175 clubs within the OTOW community that are open to its residents and hope you are considering joining one or more of them, if you haven’t already.
The new TownePlace Suites by Marriott, which is located just outside the OTOW main gate near the Publix Supermarket, is now open for business.
And speaking of new construction, the OTOW neighborhoods of Long Leaf Ridge, Balfour, Ashford and Weybourne Landing, including new residences and clubhouses, are well underway.
As we celebrate the holidays, a reminder to be cautious and alert to your surroundings while out and about shopping, dining or enjoying events.
Well, that’s some of what’s happening in and around OTOW for December 2022. Until January 2023, Happy New Year and remember to enjoy life everyday and stay safe out there.
You can reach Anthony at AMCitizenColumnist@gmail.com.
