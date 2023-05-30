Welcome to the Marion Citizens “On Top of the World Living,” where, once per month, we share what’s happening in and around our beautiful community located in the “Horse Capital of the World.”
Some June Holidays to celebrate for 2023 include Flag Day on the 14th and Fathers Day on the 18th. This year on June 6, we observe the 79th Anniversary of D-Day, and, as always, summer begins on June 21. June is also a month of many local events in and around Marion County, including horse and dog shows at World Equestrian Center and the Florida Horse Park, a heritage festival at Tuscawilla Park and food truck festivals with free outdoor concerts at The Town Square near On Top of the World (OTOW).
The OTOW Veterans Club is gearing up for its annual “Stuff the Bus Drive” which begins in June. This program provides new backpacks filled with donated study items for underserved elementary and middle school students in our community. Please consider donating or volunteering with this worthy cause by contacting the office of R. Craig Ham, Colonel (Ret.), U.S. Army, at 352-843-2357.
Marion County is also home to “Veterans Helping Veterans,” which is located at 2730 E. Silver Springs Blvd. Unit #200 in Ocala. This not-for-profit organization is dedicated to assisting military veterans and their families who are in need by providing social services and information to help improve their lives and maintain their independence. For more information, please contact them at 352-433-2320.
If you’re interested in visiting a beautiful park that’s nearby and open to the public seven days a week, including holidays, Sholom Park is worth the drive.
This 44-acre park was built by Sidney Colen in 2004, with current operating hours from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily, and admission is free.
If you enjoy the great outdoors, including walking trails, flower gardens, oak, olive, hickory and pine tree hammocks, tranquil ponds, gazebos and pavilions, this park was built for you. Current additions to the park include a Zen Garden which is scheduled to open in Fall 2023.
Sholom Park is located at 7110 SW 80th Ave. in Ocala approximately 2.3 miles north of State Road 200. For more information on park events and news, please call 352-873-0848 ext. 7650.
Are indoor activities more your style? Master the Possibilities (MTP) is an instructional and learning center located in the On Top of the World Town Square at 8415 SW 80th St. in Ocala. This educational center is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and offers nearly 900 classes that are listed in the current print or online MTP Catalog.
For more information, please call 352-861-9751.
Looking for quality live indoor entertainment in a comfortable setting that’s closer to home? Circle Square Cultural Center is a 930-seat, newly renovated concert, theater, expo and convention center that is sure to please. Located near the OTOW Town Square at 8395 SW 80th St. in Ocala, this facility offers affordable event pricing, easy access and a friendly staff. For more information on attending or booking an event please call 352-854-3670.
Well, that’s some of what’s happening in and around OTOW for June 2023.
Until next month, remember to enjoy life every day and stay safe and hydrated out there as summer heat is on the way.
