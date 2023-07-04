Welcome to the Marion Citizens “On Top of the World Living” column where, once per month, we share what’s happening in and around our beautiful community located in the “Horse Capital of the World.” While the summer heat and record amounts of rain have arrived, fortunately as of this writing we haven’t had to deal with the smoke from the Canadian Wildfires.
On Top of the World’s Red, White and Boom Fourth of July Celebration was held July 1 at the Town Square. Food trucks, beverage services and various entertainment led off this great event with fireworks beginning at 9 p.m. sharp.
Hopefully, you had a safe July 4 celebration with family or friends and enjoyed your share of great food and drink. July is also a month of many local events in and around Marion County. Whether it’s concerts at the Reilly or Orange Blossom Opry, rodeos at the Southeast Livestock Pavilion, horse and dog shows at the World Equestrian Center, a leisurely stroll through the Ocala Wetlands Park, cooling off at Rainbow Springs or Eaton’s Beach, playing a round of golf or fishing in a local park there’s plenty to do in beautiful Marion County.
As Marion County continues to grow, On Top of the World (OTOW) communities are no exception to the rule. New amenities include plans for a 20,000 square foot community center in the Longleaf Ridge neighborhood which is in the design stage at this time. An updated Postal Center and restroom facility opened recently on SW 90th St. Plans are being prepared for a swimming pool and social space in the future Balfour neighborhood located in Candler Hills. Scoreboard updates are in the works for the OTOW softball field and the rec center pool surface is scheduled to be refinished some time in early 2024. The construction of a new dog park in the Weybourne Landing neighborhood is scheduled to begin this summer.
Over in Calesa Township located off of SW 80th Ave., the Sorrel Glen neighborhood is nearing site work completion. Updated floor plan designs, electronic gate entry, additional landscaping and a large regional recreational amenity are in the works for Calesa’s newest neighborhood.
For any automobile/homeowners out there that haven’t renewed your insurance lately, reports of large premium increases have been circulating recently. While rates in the state of Florida have mostly been affected by storm damage sustained in 2022, other areas of the country such as California, Texas, the Gulf Coast and much of the rest of the country are dealing with higher premiums as well. If you’re interested in a tool to help you decide which insurer is best suited for your needs, visit www.floir.com. This comprehensive site provides historic as well as real time information on every insurance provider licensed to conduct business in the state of Florida. Hope this helps.
Back to the summer heat conversation for a moment. For those with four-legged friends in the family, keep in mind that their little paws can be severely burned by walking on hot asphalt, pavers or concrete in the heat of the day. Care should be taken to ensure they are kept away from these danger zones and that they receive sufficient hydration when outdoors during the hottest part of the day. For more hot weather safety tips for your pet please go to www.aspca.org
Well, that’s some of what’s happening in and around OTOW for July 2023.
Until next month, remember to enjoy life every day and stay safe and hydrated out there.
