The Expo Center at World Equestrian Center was bursting with both two-legged and four-legged friends on June 3 and June 4 for the Ocala Pet Palooza. The room was filled with people of all ages, some with their leashed furry friends walking, some pushing them in strollers and even some being carried in oversized pocketbook bags.
It was a wonderland at the Ocala Pet Palooza, available for all, including animal adoptions, educational presentations, encounters, demonstrations, informational handouts, vendors, and chance to visit and pet animals of all kinds.
The event presented an opportunity for pet lovers to give a new pet their “fur-ever” home. The benefits and enjoyment with pets is mutual between the pets and owners. Many of our lives wouldn’t be the same without having a pet in our lives.
Attendees also said it was a chance to socialize their own pets, look for new ideas and items for their pets and get more educated. They also said they hope it returns next year for a second iteration.
