The Ocala Palms Veterans Command Group, Honor Guard and Support Staff spend many hours planning and organizing numerous details in order to conduct the finest ceremonies to honor veterans, including the upcoming Pearl Harbor Day event.
The current members of the Ocala Palms Veterans Command Group are: Jake Mercer, chairman; Calvin Couch, co-chairman; Wayne Young, secretary; Don Cross, treasurer; Gerry Harrison, info officer; and Jerry Howton, Honor Guard Commander.
Members of the Ocala Palms Veterans Honor Guard are: Bob Clark, rifle; John Paulus, flag; Gary Nelson, rifle; Bob Wiggins, flag; Dennis Noble, flag; Gray Henschen, flag; and Joe Kelley, flag.
Members of the Ocala Palms Veterans Group Support Staff are: Tom Hughes, chaplain; Rick Marr, tech; Barbara Dedics, photographer; Pete Axson, bugler; Barry Fies, bugler; and Andy Pietrzyk, bugler.
