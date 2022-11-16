What are the odds of a Marine Veteran winning a Patriotic handmade teddy bear on his birthday, which also happens to be on Veterans Day?
Ocala Palms resident Darcee Wittke wanted to donate a Patriotic teddy bear to an Ocala Palms veteran for the holiday. The veterans’ names were put in a bag and a name was to be called the morning of Veterans Day at the veterans service.
As the tropical storm caused plans to be canceled, I asked Sharron Albert to pick a name out of over 200 in a bag. The name chosen was none other than Marine veteran Ron Pelletier, and it just happened to be his birthday – Nov. 11!
A couple years ago, Darcee and her hubby Chuck moved to Ocala Palms, and I discovered what an awesome seamstress she is. I had her make a few patriotic teddy bears for World War II veterans in the past, and last year she made and donated several bears to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO).
Those bears were to be distributed to children when they are in a stressful situation through no fault of their own. She even made a specific Marion County Sheriff teddy bear (uniform and all) for Sheriff Billy Woods!
What are the odds for Ron to win a teddy bear on his birthday? Way to go, Ron! Perhaps he needs to purchase a lottery ticket! Congratulations!
