If you have never participated in a scavenger hunt, you’re missing some fun. Most times, this game is usually played outside and you are given a list of items for which you need to locate. You may be given hints, riddles and/or puzzles that may lead the players to locate the said items.
Just because we are senior citizens, doesn’t mean we can’t have fun. While many “littles” were out trick or treating, two couples (Claralee and David Leigh and Ruby and Charlie Kasper) of Ocala Palms Golf & Country club invited several of their “senior” friends to participate in an old-fashioned scavenger hunt.
All participants were to bring a dish to share, $1 unscratched lottery ticket, a flashlight, cell phone and golf cart. All items were located within the community, and a time limit was set to locate the items on the list.
The friends were separated as a four-person team and the couples named above devised a list of 20 items as each team scattered about to locate those items. Points were allotted for each item and totaled at the end of the hunt. Once the teams were paired, each looked over the list and had to figure out the plan of action as to which couple possibly had those items at their own homes.
As you can imagine, golf carts were heading every direction and keeping within the 20 mph speed limit!
The following are an example of items on the list: tea bag, 8-track tape, coin from another country, wedding photo of both couples, a pig (of course not a real one and not a photo), Ocala Palms golf ball with a turkey logo on it, can of Starfish Tuna, picture of all four members of a team wearing a mask, unscratched lottery ticket (most had already scratched the ticket), one sheet, photo of team with last name as Pope on mailbox, two sheets, “more some use less and some use more” riddle (answer: tissue paper), a photo of your team with the guard at front gate wearing a witch hat, etc.
All in all, it was innocent fun trying to locate these items. One year, I recall a hardboiled egg was on the list and guess what – I had eaten the last in our refrigerator earlier in the day! It’s amazing the items the committee of Leighs and Kaspers come up with! We certainly thank them for their hospitality and friendship.
All in all, it was a fun evening, and the winners of a bottle of wine each were the team of Winnie & Dan Cole and Jane & Andy Showerman. I understand they had all 20 items on the list! Pretty impressive!
I never thought many would have an 8-track tape, but I believe there were three couples who still have a couple tapes. Yours Truly still has a few, and I know that’s crazy, but I just haven’t been able to part with the Elvis tapes, nor the little portable player! The grands say, “Oh Nana, keep it?” It’s an antique to them!
I hope you all are staying well and getting ready for the next holiday – gobble gobble!
