A pilot wearing his leather aviator hat and sporting his googles was recently summoned to the Ocala Palms (OP) Clubhouse Palm Room. This pilot happens to also be known as the local disc jockey “Poppi” Rodriquez.
Poppi said he was happy to “fly” in for the Halloween festivities! This guy is always ready to accommodate with, what we used to call, “spinning the tunes.” Of course, that was a time of record players, and with today’s tech equipment, I’m not sure what it’s called nowadays. Although it was more than a week early to celebrate the “night of fright,” I believe the residents wanted a “dress rehearsal” to try on their creative costumes and kick up their heels. Any excuse for a party, right?
If I were you, I’d be watching for the ghosts and goblins on the actual Halloween night, as I think they might be planning an even wilder night! That is, if they can stay awake past 9 p.m. LOL.
All in all, the evening was a fun time, with many wearing their costumes, dancing, singing and meeting new people. One of the highlights was what I call the “Halloween walk.” Those costumed participants, both males and females, paraded in front of judges in hopes of winning a $50 prize. The winner of the female walk was Marion Gartman, a new resident who was dressed as a butcher carrying a cleaver, and the male winner was Tim Curtis, another new resident dressed as Dracula. There were also several gift cards for lucky winning ticket holders.
A few karaoke singers were invited to belt out a couple songs as part of the entertainment. At one point, I heard a lovely female singing, and I asked Poppi, “Who is that singing?” I should have known as he proudly said, “Oh that’s my wife Cheryl!”
Just to name a few others who sang were OP residents Gary Wilson, Tim Curtis and Dan Cole. Needless to say, I’m sorry I didn’t get the names of others, but I assure you, they all sounded pretty good. Here’s hoping when OP has the talent show in January, they will all participate.
A special thanks to Chairlady Sharron Albert and the Activities Club for organizing this night of spooky fun.
Hoping you all are staying well and safe. Additionally, be kind to each other and put that smile on every day!
