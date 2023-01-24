As I recall at one time during my life, there were members of four living generations in our family. That only lasted about three years, before the eldest family member passed on.
This seems to be the case in most families. It’s not very often, and, in fact, it’s pretty rare to meet someone who is a member of five living generations!
However, Ocala Palms Golf & Country club resident Kim Blaylock is one of the fortunate ones to be a member of a five-generation family.
As of this year, Kim’s father is the eldest of this family at 85 years old, Kim is the second at 63, her daughter, 42, granddaughter, 22, and the baby, 1, round out the quintet. What a wonderful family time to be able to share and enjoy each other.
Through the years, I don’t recall any of my friends indicating they share this family trait. Many can say they are members of four living generations, which seems to be very common.
Upon researching this subject, I read that the world record is seven living generations, which I find unbelievable! In 1989, those records were such that the oldest living member was an American named Augusta Bunge, who was 109 years and 97 days. The following living members were, 89, 70, 52, 33, and 15 when the great-great-great-great grandson was born in 1989. It would seem all the parents were not all that young, with the exception of the 15-year-old when they became parents, however, the eldest did live to be quite elderly, even in today’s time.
I suppose it can happen as there are more people living close to 100 years of age than years gone by.
I thank Kim for sharing her family’s “generations” photo. What an amazing thing to be able to share and love each other from one generation to the next.
Remember to stay well, be safe and smile. That extra effort you make just might be what your fellowman needs to get them through the day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.