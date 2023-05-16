Who doesn’t love teddy bears or any stuffed animals? Residents of Ocala Palms (OP) Golf & Country Club held their yearly Teddy Bear-K9 golf tournament recently and donated a whopping 400-plus stuffed animals to the Marion County Sheriff Officers (MCSO). The officers carry the animals in their squad cars and as they come upon a sad or touchy situation where children are involved, they have a stuffed animal available to give to a child. So many times, a child will find some comfort in a traumatic situation with the gift of a stuffed animal.
For the past two years, the volunteers on the Surveillance Team of Ocala Palms (STOP) have assisted with this tournament and we certainly appreciate their help and the bottles of water they supply to all golfers and volunteers. We all know we need the water not just on warm days, but all the time. Doctor’s orders … Right?
Additionally, the residents donated $2K for the K9 Foundation. Just like people, the K9s have injuries and ailments, plus the expense to purchase and train a K9 is not cheap. As most people know, these K9’s get quite a workout while on and off duty. They’re trained for numerous duties and are loyal to their human partners. Their “work” careers are short lived being 5-7 years. I don’t believe humans could take the rigorous training and workload which they are subject to. While watching videos of K9s pursuing a suspect, you can tell the adrenaline in both the K9 and his partner is working overtime! Personally, I wish ALL law enforcement officers (LEO)’s could have a K9 as a partner!
The OP community supports the MCSO and it’s always a pleasure to have four officers (pictured) play as a golfing team in this tournament. We hope they had an enjoyable time just being off duty for a few hours. They’re invited as well as other officers to come and golf whenever their time permits.
Additionally, Corporal David Christmas and his partner K9 King stopped for a visit and demonstrated a few of K9 King’s “strengths.” It’s so rewarding for the residents to see and chat with these fine young officers and advise them how much we appreciate all of them.
Thanks to all OP residents who participate in this worthwhile and fun event.
Remember as we tell the officers – be safe and keep smiling!
