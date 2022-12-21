The theme for the 2022 Ocala Palms (OP) Golf & Country Club Ladies Christmas Luncheon was “The Magic of Christmas.” This annual event was held at the lovely Golden Ocala Golf and Equestrian Club. Almost 85 ladies and friends from OP were in attendance and looked so lovely as they were dressed in their beautiful holiday special clothing which made for a wonderful festive affair.
Prior to the start of the festivities, the guests were free to mingle and partake of the beverage counter in addition to be photographed with OP’s own Santa and Mrs. Claus, also known as Gary and Sandy Nelson. Ocala Palms Activities Club Chairlady Sharron Albert welcomed the ladies, and the blessing was given by OP resident Nancy Jensen.
This year’s luncheon included a delicious salad, and the main course was a buffet which included several selections for which the ladies could feast upon. Of course, it goes without saying, the selection of desserts was extraordinaire!
As for me, the salad and dessert would be grand. Seems the older I get, I just don’t eat as much anymore. I guess it’s an age thing (LOL).
Although the well-known Miranda Madison will be taking a short leave of absence in the near future, we were privileged to once again enjoy her smooth, sultry vocals. She has a wonderful supportive family who assist her, and we consider all of them as part of the blessings of the holidays. If you have never had the opportunity to see and listen to her outstanding voice, please do so, upon her return. She entertains at many of the local venues in and around Ocala, and I’m sure they’re listed on her website.
A special book titled, “The Giving Snowman,” by Julia Zheng was read by OP resident Diane Volko. It is a wonderful children’s bedtime story about gratitude. Upon completion of Diane reading the story, she presented the book to Miranda for her family.
Prior to concluding the luncheon, Diane read several of the “Christmas memories” some ladies had shared of a Christmas from their past. These were interesting, and some were funny.
People always like door prizes, and this event is no exception as several ladies received gift cards and baskets at the conclusion.
It is our hope you all enjoyed the day mingling with friends and neighbors, and we wish you all a blessed Christmas. May you all stay safe and healthy as we ring in the year of 2023.
