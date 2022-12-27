As I’m writing this a few days before Christmas, I’ve been somewhat procrastinating much more than I normally have in years gone by. I’m guessing it’s an age thing, because that’s not normally me, as I like to keep busy and on the go.
I don’t necessarily mean my age, but those of my family, especially the grands! I always liked the hustle and bustle of shopping, being creative with wrapping packages, baking different cookies, etc. Now of course, they are all adults, and since they all have different interests, cash seems to be the gift of choice, and believe me, it’s fine.
At the publication of this article, Christmas will be over, and I will have recovered from another birthday. I hope you all had a wonderful Christmas holiday – are you ready to wind down? Or will you wait until after the new year? The important thing is to remember the reason we celebrate Christmas, and I trust you all did just that and do every day.
Many of you or your loved ones traveled to be together in this horrific weather in many parts of the country. I’m sure many will wait until after the new year to return to their homes, and no matter what, I hope everyone arrives at their destinations safely.
I’d like to share some information about the final event of the 2022 Ocala Palms Ladies Golf Association (OPLGA) season, at which it held a member/guest nine-hole tournament. I was invited to play with a longtime friend, Rene Hopkins, and the weather that particular day didn’t seem too bad, neither hot nor cold. I keep pretty busy, plus I don’t want to get up early to golf. However, I made an exception this time.
It was a two-person scramble tournament and just a fun time. We each took a $5 gift, and after the 50/50 raffle was announced, as your number was drawn, you were able to pick a gift from the gift table. Who says you can’t get much for $5 anymore? I must say, for $5, there were some very nice gifts.
One of the highlights after the tournament was chef David Golday volunteered his time to grill delicious hotdogs for the ladies, and beverages were provided by the club. David is the hubby of OPLGA President Diana Golday, and although not a real chef (at least I don’t think so), he may be in the Golday household! I’m looking forward to sharing an article about David in an upcoming issue of this paper.
It’s hard to believe we are about to start a new year. Did you make any resolutions last year? And did you succeed in keeping them? Or did they go by the wayside? Many of us have good intentions, I know I did, but didn’t quite accomplish as much as we would have liked but will start again this new year.
I wish you all many blessings, good health and cheer in the new year. Remember, stay safe and smile!
