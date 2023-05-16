The month of May is a very busy month with all the various celebrations and days of showing our appreciation of teachers, nurses, etc. and, of course, mothers! The first female in our lives is our mother! I hope those who are fortunate to still have theirs on earth get to spend some time with them. For others who’ve passed on, take time to cherish the memories and the sacrifices they made for us.
I wasn’t able to attend the annual Ocala Palms (OP) Mother’s Day luncheon, however I want to thank OP residents Terrie Morgan and Diane Volko for taking photos and Diane for writing the following article for the paper:
The Ocala Palms Mother’s Day Luncheon was held on Wednesday, May 10, at the Appleton Museum of Art in the beautiful courtyard. Fifty-four ladies were in attendance. The luncheon was catered by La Casella Catering and featured chicken pot pies, fresh strawberry salad and assorted desserts. The blessing before lunch was given by Kati Browne.
Following lunch, David Reutter, the Appleton Museum of Art Registrar, gave an excellent overview of the current exhibits. These included “Paper Thin & Shadow Deep” hand-cut paper works by Hiromi Mizugai Moneyhun, “Superheroes” and “Equine Art” featuring paintings, sculptures and drawings.
There were also door prizes awarded to several lucky ladies. Those in attendance were able to tour the museum after the luncheon. Everyone there agreed that the Appleton Museum is truly Marion County’s cultural gem!
As my personal note – be safe and keep smiling! It might make people wonder what you’re up to!
Diane Volko contributed to this article.
