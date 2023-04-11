For many years, there’s been a practice of the Ocala Palms Residents Association, Inc. (OPRAI) Board to present a Presidential Award to an Ocala Palms (OP) Golf & Country Club resident. This is to acknowledge an individual or group of individuals who’ve provided outstanding volunteer leadership to the recreational, social and cultural activities in the OP community.
The first quarter, yours truly received this award, and I appreciate those who nominated and voted for me. It is and has been a pleasure for me to assist the residents in this community in several capacities.
The second quarter recipients are Jack Neal (posthumously) and Donna Neal. For the past approximately 20 years, these two individuals have volunteered their time on numerous committees such as: V-STOP, Worship Service, OP Veterans Services, golf cart parades, hot dog days, etc.
Both Jack and Donna served in the U.S. Air Force, and we thank them as well for their military service.
We wish Donna the very best as she moves forward.
