Why is it that no matter how hard we try, some weeks are busier than others? I try to balance my time, however there are always weeks I could use a few extra hours. I’m sure I’m not the only one who feels the same way.
I don’t know about you, but I usually can get more done when I’m under pressure!
This past week, the Ocala Palms Residents Association Inc. (OPRAI) not only held their last meeting of 2022, but also held the election for new officers. The term limit any member can serve is two years, and keeping that in mind, a couple members fell in that category, while others decided they wanted to devote more of their time with other interests, families, traveling, etc.
All in all, we are grateful for those who volunteered to serve in this capacity, and we extend best wishes and travels to the OPRAI Board 2022: President Jean Tasillo, Vice Presidents Patti McGinty and Dennis Noble, Treasurer Don Jones and Secretary Dean Towne.
Jerry Howton served as the Chairman of the Election Committee and Wayne Young, Marcia Smith and LeeAnn Endicott volunteered to assist him.
It’s good to know the election was conducted smoothly. The electronic system worked quite well, and paper ballots were cast at a few different times to permit residents to choose a time acceptable to them. Only one vote per household is accepted.
Those chosen by Ocala Palms (OP) residents to serve on the OPRAI Board 2023 are: Tim Baldwin, Dan Burnett, Janet Carrera, Robert Eaton and Jennie O’Reilly. Congratulations are in order for these residents.
Keeping the residents in mind, we are looking forward to supporting this Board as they exchange ideas, etc. with Ocala Palms Operation, LLC., in order to maintain and improve this wonderful community.
It is the custom of the OPRAI Board to present the President’s Award to a resident on a quarterly basis who has performed exceptional and outstanding service in the community. Due to various reasons, the third quarter recipient had been unable to attend the OPRAI monthly meetings, therefore Jean Tasillo accepted the award for Sharron Albert.
Sharron and her activities committee have been instrumental in coordinating several concerts. She is the expert in negotiating the best price from the management of entertainers. In addition, she organizes the yearly Arts and Craft show, which has not been held the past two years due to Covid, therefore we are hoping management will approve it for this year. It’s usually held in the fall months.
Sharron also coordinates the OP Mother’s Day and Christmas luncheons and the New Year’s Eve party, just to name a few. We are grateful for all she does in this community as there are so many behind the scenes activities, I can’t possibly list without forgetting some.
The fourth quarter President’s Award was presented to Stephen Wurth. He and his bride, Linda, are still kind of newcomers as residents compared to some of us seniors (notice I didn’t say “old-timers”) who have lived here almost from day one of the opening of OP!
Stephen has volunteered in several activities throughout OP and is currently the Team Leader of the OP Community Emergency Response Team (CERT). He is the former co-chairman of the Bingo Committee. He was the driving force in setting up the Bingo electronic format and acquiring the equipment for the weekly games.
Stephen is also a member of the V-STOP committee. Numerous other activities include Dominoes, Euchre Partners, several types of card games.
In addition, Stephen volunteers for the monthly Pancake breakfasts held the first Friday of each month from September to April.
Not only were the above-mentioned persons recognized and thanked by the Board, but several other volunteers who chair various OP clubs and activities were acknowledged.
This certainly was a day of appreciation as Jake Mercer and the OP Veterans Command Group presented Yours Truly with an appreciation award and coin from the Veterans of OP for dedication and commitments made to and for the veterans. This was a surprise, as I feel all veterans and current military are truly the ones to be thanked. It is most appreciated, and I certainly thank them for this honorable award.
Remember, if you see a veteran or current military individual, thank them for their service.
The OPRAI Board meeting also included a variety of OP community business as well as an open forum of questions and answers. It is anticipated the two 2022-23 Boards will be
transitioning and meeting prior to the next monthly meeting.
A new year is just around the corner… let’s all be safe, stay well and be positive. Keep smiling!
