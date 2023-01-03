There will be no shortage of beautiful flowers as the Ocala Camellia Society presents its annual camellia show on Saturday, Jan. 28, and Sunday, Jan. 29, at the Silver Springs State Park ballroom.
Members of the public are invited to both attend the show and enter their own blooms; admission and entry for flowers are free. For new exhibitors, experienced club members will be available to help sort, name and place flowers for judging.
The Park is located at 5656 E. Silver Springs Blvd.
Dozens of exhibitors are slated to show off hundreds of camellia flowers competing for top honors and cash prizes. Judging takes place at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28, and the show will open to the public for viewing from 1 to 5 p.m. and again from 9 a.m. to to 4 p.m. on Sunday.
In addition, camellia plants for sale will be available starting at 9 a.m. on both days.
The varieties for sale come from a seller who specializes in ones suited for growing in this region.
“Camellias are an easy to grow evergreen perennial that stands up to blistering Floridian summers as well as our cold spells,” Ocala Camellia Society Club president Ann Greenwood said.
“A wonderful characteristic is that camellias in our area begin blooming in the fall and continue throughout the winter, when few other plants are in flower,” Greenwood said. “We hope people will be inspired by the beautiful blooms at the show and add camellias to their own landscape!
“We’re back at the Silver Springs ballroom, which has been remodeled,” Greenwood added. “It’s a great venue, and we’re very happy to be able to present another flower show.”
Although several Ocala Camellia Society members have dozens and even hundreds of plants, (two members actually grow over 2,500 plants on their nine-acre property), some members have only one or two shrubs.
“The number of plants you have doesn’t matter,” said long-time club member Patrick Andrews. “What matters is that you enjoy the plant, its blooms, and have fun taking care of it.”
Show entries are accepted from 7 to 10 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28.
To learn more on the show, visit: tinyurl.com/42vurre2.
The Ocala Camellia Society meets at 2 p.m. on the first Sunday of each month, September through March, at the United Way of Ocala Community Room (1401 NE 2nd Street). Their meetings have guest speakers on a variety of gardening-related topics and subjects of particular interest to camellia growers.
