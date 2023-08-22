The Ocala Blue Star Mothers organization is made up of mothers of active duty military who are serving our country and mothers of veterans. They support active duty military and families of the fallen.
The Blue Star Mothers started in the U.S. during World War II. There are now approximately 200 chapters.
Chapter Florida 10 Blue Star Mothers was organized locally in 2018, and they currently have 30 members who meet monthly at 4 p.m. on the fourth Tuesday of the month at the second VIP suite of Arena 1 at the World Equestrian Center.
New members are welcome. The dues are $30 a year.
Their website is www.w.ocalabluestarmothers.org. Call Anne W. Parker, past president, for more information at 1-843-504-0032.
They attend events at the Ocala-Marion County Veterans Memorial Park, 601 SE 25th Ave., where they sell crafts to raise funds that they donate to various organizations in need. They also sell crafts at local craft shows, church craft shows and on their Facebook page. They raised $14,000.00 last year.
The Blue Star Mothers fed lunch to 100 military personnel who have returned from deployment. In addition, homemade cookies were served by Charles and Fran Calhoun, who are very active in many Veterans events and organizations.
Recently, Charles and Stephen Petty of the On Top of the World Veterans Club presented a wooden star to a member of the National Guard Iraqi Freedom Campaign. The star with an American flag theme was made by On Top of the World resident Rick L. The star shows an eagle, the American flag, Afghanistan and the words ‘Enduring Freedom 9-11-01.”
