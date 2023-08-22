Equestrian author and Ocala resident Susan Friedland is fresh back from Chincoteague Island where her new book, “Marguerite, Misty and Me: a Horse Lover’s Hunt for the Hidden History of Marguerite Henry and Her Chincoteague Pony,” made a splash during Pony Penning Week, the annual summer roundup and swim of wild ponies from Assateague Island to Chincoteague Island, Virginia. Henry wrote about the swim in “Misty of Chincoteague,” which became a bestseller and made Chincoteague Island a bucket-list destination for generations of horse lovers.
To uncover the backstory, Friedland journeyed from Rancho Santa Fe, California, where Marguerite lived in her later years to the University of Minnesota where Marguerite Henry’s papers and materials are archived. She also visited Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Marguerite’s birthplace, and Chincoteague Island. Friedland stayed at Miss Molly’s Inn, the historic bed-and-breakfast where Marguerite stayed in 1946 while writing “Misty of Chincoteague.”
“I feel it’s important to honor Marguerite’s legacy as a woman who brought horses to children, many of whom had no way to be with them in real life. Through her books like ‘King of the Wind,’ ‘Justin Morgan Had a Horse,’ and, of course, the ‘Misty’ series, Marguerite fostered in me and countless others, a love for reading and a passion for ponies,” Friedland said.
That passion lives on in Friedland, who rides dressage on her 16-year-old Florida-bred, off-track thoroughbred gelding, Tiz A Knight.
The Museum of Chincoteague Island welcomed Friedland, a former educator, to present a talk titled “Trotting on the Trail of Marguerite and Misty.” Attendees were eager to learn more about the iconic horse book author whose stories have sold millions of copies and continue to sell, almost 30 years after her death.
Author-signed copies of “Marguerite, Misty and Me” can be ordered from the website SaddleSeeksHorse.shop or picked up at Grey Fox Designs at World Equestrian Center in Ocala. Friedland is available for speaking at your school, book club or horse-themed event and can be reached at susan@saddleseekshorse.com.
Friedland founded her award-winning equestrian blog Saddle Seeks Horse in 2013 as she journaled her funny and frustrating experiences horse shopping. Since then, her writing has appeared in “Sidelines,” “Horse Illustrated,” “Young Rider” and she co-hosts the Barn Banter podcast by Horse Illustrated.
Visit Susan’s blog saddleseekshorse.com, where you can pick up copies of her non-fiction books for women who never grew out of that horse phase.
