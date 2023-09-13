Twenty teams lined up in carts at 7:30 a.m. on Sept. 3 to compete in the annual Labor Day Classic Scramble at Royal Oaks Golf Club. The quartet of Tony Edelen, Dan Ogen, Don Buckley, and Dave Paparred fired a 15-under par 57 to capture the win.
“We were blessed with a beautiful day and a very good turnout,” said Ed Burfeindt, head golf pro at Royal Oaks.
The tournament featured teams of four where each player had to contribute two tee shots for the team. There were also individual contests on the course.
The second place team was Jon Meinke, Dave LeForge, Jim Lavdas and Don Gallant, who shot a 60.
The race for third place was a little bit tighter as three teams tied with a score of 61, forcing a “match of cards” for the tiebreaker. Matching the cards requires teams to start at the most difficult hole and continue through the course until there’s a lowest score among the teams.
Michael Hoey, Kyle Sanders, John Simms and Boston Fitzpatrick won the third-hardest hole to claim third.
Closest to the pin for the ladies went to Penny MacIntyre, and Dave LeForge won for the men.
Closest to the line winners were Linda Skowronski for the ladies and Jon Meinke for the men.
BBQ was provided by Sue and her team at Oak Room Bar and Grille.
“I want to thank all the folks who came out and supported the event,” Burfeindt said. “I would also like to thank Tammy and Tom from Decca Real Estate for donating the adult beverages.
“It was a great day of golf, friends, and food! Keep your eyes open for our next event coming soon.
“Please invite your friends and family to come out and play some golf with us at Royal Oaks Golf Club,” Burfeindt added. “See why we are the best Club around! Stop in afterwards and visit us at the new, recently opened Oak Room Bar & Grill for some delicious food and beverage.
“I hope to see you at the course soon.”
