Today

Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow

Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. High 91F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.