The Oak Run community joined in for the 31st Annual Fill a Bag, Help Feed Families event on Saturday, May 13. The event was part of the National Association of Letter Carriers Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive, which occurs the second Saturday in May.
Oak Run residents filled their bags with non-perishable food items and placed them by their mailboxes on May 13 for their mail carrier to pick up and deliver to food banks and pantries in their community.
After making their regular deliveries, the letter carriers visited the Palm Grove in Oak Run to load the U.S.P.S. truck with the donated items.
As always, Oak Runners showed they have caring hearts and hands and look out for those in need.
