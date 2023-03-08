Oak Run’s Shuffleboard Club, past and present members, family and friends helped celebrate Charlie Crescimanno’s 100th birthday on Feb. 25 at the Orchid Club.
His girlfriend Barbara Simons mentioned she and Charlie have been going together for six wonderful years. Barbara said with a big smile, “It’s a joy helping Charlie celebrate his 100th birthday.” She added that Charlie is “her favorite person in the world!”
“He is beloved by all (and) helps everyone, always,” Mary Van Allen said at the party.
“If Oak Run was to have a mayor, Charlie would be perfect,” centenary attendee Penny Batchelder said.
Laura Roberts told him, “We hope you, Charlie, are as happy as you make all of us.”
