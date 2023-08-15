Wasabi is a 17-week old bichon poodle owned by Randy Howe. He’s so happy to have Wasabi part of his family now.
Dogs have been “man’s best friends” for thousands of years. One of the most significant benefits of owning a pet is companionship. They’re known for their loyalty and love for their owners. They provide a constant source of companionship, and are always there to offer a listening ear or a cuddle.
Petting a dog has been found to lower blood pressure, reduce anxiety, and increase feelings of happiness and well-being.
A pet is nonjudgmental, they don’t mind if your clothes don’t match or you don’t put on your makeup. Just remember them, with a treat, attention and a cuddle. They offer unconditional love.
Dogs improve socialization. Dogs are social creatures. Taking a dog for a walk or visiting a dog park can be a great way to meet other dog owners and make new friends.
Always remember, your dog is part of your family. They count on you to provide food and water, clean up after them and provide a safe, comfortable place to sleep and spend their time. And remember, they also count on you to ensure their proper health care.
Perhaps the most important responsibility of pet ownership is providing love and attention. They require attention and affection from their owners, and it’s essential to ensure they feel loved and cared for.
