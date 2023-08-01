Oak Run held its CERT and community patrol meeting July 24 at The Orchid Club.
The CERT (Community Emergency Response Team) program educates volunteers about disaster preparedness for the hazards that may occur where they live. CERT trains volunteers in basic disaster response skills: fire safety, light search and rescue, team organization and disaster medical operations. Using the training, CERT members can assist others in the neighborhood or a workplace following an event when professional responders are not immediately available to help. The CERT volunteers can apply their training to be there until help arrives.
CERT volunteers can also assist with non-emergency projects that improve the safety of the community and participate in community outreach projects.
CERT volunteers complete a seven-week classroom training offered by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office Division of Emergency Management.
